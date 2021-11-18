Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Rittenhouse trial arguments worry mental health advocates

Rittenhouse trial arguments worry mental health advocates

By: The Associated Press SARA BURNETT November 18, 2021 0

The first man Kyle Rittenhouse fatally shot on the streets of Kenosha, Wisconsin, was "irrational and crazy," Rittenhouse's attorney told jurors at his murder trial. Joseph Rosenbaum had been on medication for bipolar disorder and depression, and he was trying to take Rittenhouse's rifle, attorney Mark Richards said, suggesting there could have been more bloodshed if ...

