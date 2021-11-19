Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Fourth Department – Standing: CHS Inc. v. Land O’Lakes Purina Feed

By: Daily Record Staff November 19, 2021 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Standing Subrogation – Nonparty’s damaged property CHS Inc. v. Land O’Lakes Purina Feed CA 20-00625 Appealed from Supreme Court, Livingston County Background: The plaintiff commenced an action for damages sustained after a fire at a bulk storage warehouse leased by the defendants. The plaintiff was storing tons of bulk fertilizer it ...

