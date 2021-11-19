Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Kyle Rittenhouse cleared of all charges in Kenosha shootings

Kyle Rittenhouse cleared of all charges in Kenosha shootings

By: The Associated Press MICHAEL TARM, SCOTT BAUER and AMY FORLITI November 19, 2021 0

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges Friday after pleading self-defense in the deadly Kenosha shootings that became a flashpoint in the nation's debate over guns, vigilantism and racial injustice. Rittenhouse, 18, cried and hugged one of his attorneys upon hearing the verdict. He had been charged with homicide, attempted homicide and reckless ...

