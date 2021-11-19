Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Nov. 10, 2021

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Nov. 10, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff November 19, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded November 10, 2021         92  14420 PALMERINI, NANCY J to PALMERINI, LOUIS Property Address: 3042 SWEDEN WALKER ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12585 Page: 0505 Tax Account: 055.01-1-41.21 Full Sale Price: $0.00 PAVONE, RYAN to MCGOWAN, PAUL Property Address: 977 WEST AVENUE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12586 Page: 0056 Tax Account: 068.01-2-1 Full Sale Price: ...

