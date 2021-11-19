Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Oct. 25, 2021

Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Oct. 25, 2021

November 19, 2021

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded October 25, 2021 DOING BUSINESS AS AMENDMENT BEYOND THE INTERFACE 137 KINIRY DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14609 VANDERGAAG, MICHAEL R 137 KINIRY DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14609 OPTICAL ESSENCE PO BOX 10494, ROCHESTER NY 14610 - - BROWN-CARTER, TINA T 333 1 /2 GARFIELD AVENUE, EAST ROCHESTER NY 14445 - - DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE COMPANION COOKING 113 ...

