Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Oct. 22-25, 2021

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Oct. 22-25, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff November 19, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded October 22, 2021 JUDGMENT SATISFIED, OTHER COURT SMITH, DAZE L Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY SMITH, DAZE L Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY SMITH, DAZE L Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY SUTTON, ZACHARY M Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY TAOUZINET, MAHDI Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY THOMPSON, JESSICA M Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY TITUS, GERALDINE B Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS ...

