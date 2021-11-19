Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Oct. 25, 2021

Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Oct. 25, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff November 19, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded October 25, 2021 LIEN RELEASE KUBIT, NANCY Favor: MONROE COUNTY DIVISION OF SOCIAL SERVICES 356 ALFONSO DRIVE, GREECE NY 14626

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo