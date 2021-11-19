Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Nov. 10, 2021

November 19, 2021

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded November 10, 2021        155 NOT PROVIDED ANSELM, LIA K & ANSELM, MATTHEW W Property Address: 1969 HIGHLAND AVE, BRIGHTON NY Lender: FIVE STAR BANK Amount: $252,000.00 GERSTNER, CAROLYN B & GERSTNER, JEFFREY D Property Address: 40 SUTHERLAND STREET, PITTSFORD NY Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $649,000.00 HOROHOE, EILEEN C Property Address: 16 ...

