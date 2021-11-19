Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Oct. 25, 2021

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Record Staff November 19, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded October 25, 2021 POWER OF ATTORNEY SANSONE, ELVIRA R Appoints: SANSONE, FRANK V WALTON, JOSEPH P Appoints: TATRO, CAITLYN I WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY FSB Appoints: PRETIUM MORTGAGE CREDIT PARTNERS I LOAN

