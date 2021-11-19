Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
NYC aims to be first to rein in AI hiring tools

By: The Associated Press MATT O'BRIEN November 19, 2021 0

Job candidates rarely know when hidden artificial intelligence tools are rejecting their resumes or analyzing their video interviews. But New York City residents could soon get more say over the computers making behind-the-scenes decisions about their careers. A bill passed by the City Council in early November would ban employers from using automated hiring tools unless ...

