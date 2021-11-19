Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Rare first printing of US Constitution sells for record $43M

By: The Associated Press KAREN MATTHEWS November 19, 2021 0

NEW YORK (AP) — A rare first printing of the U.S. Constitution sold at Sotheby's in New York for $43.2 million, a record price for a document or book sold at auction. The anonymous winning bidder at Thursday night's sale outbid a group of 17,000 cryptocurrency enthusiasts from around the world who crowdfunded to buy it ...

