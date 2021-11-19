Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Association standing: FASORP v. New York University

Second Circuit – Association standing: FASORP v. New York University

By: Daily Record Staff November 19, 2021 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Association standing Injury-in-fact – Identifying those injured FASORP v. New York University 20-1508 Judges Leval, Cabranes, and Menashi  Background: At issue on appeal is whether the plaintiff, a membership association, has standing to sue the defendant. The plaintiff is a non-profit organization that is opposed to the use of race and sex ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo