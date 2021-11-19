Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Law / Sex abuse ‘lesser included offense’ charge dismissed

Sex abuse ‘lesser included offense’ charge dismissed

Prosecutor also criticized for remarks during summation

By: Bennett Loudon November 19, 2021 0

A New York appeals court has vacated a sex-abuse conviction and dismissed an indictment, while allowing the prosecution to re-present the case to another grand jury.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo