Home / News / Court of Appeals reinstates murder conviction

Court of Appeals reinstates murder conviction

Defense called no trial witnesses

By: Bennett Loudon November 22, 2021 0

The state’s highest court has overturned a lower court ruling and reinstated a murder conviction. Defendant Fernando Romualdo, 33, was convicted in September 2017 in Suffolk County court of second-degree murder. The 23-year-old female victim was found in a wooded area on Oct. 3, 2013, and Romualdo was charged more than two years later. Romualdo’s trial attorney called ...

