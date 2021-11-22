Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Florida clears Groveland Four of 1949 rape of white woman

Florida clears Groveland Four of 1949 rape of white woman

By: The Associated Press TERRY SPENCER November 22, 2021 0

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A judge on Monday officially exonerated four young African American men of the false accusation that they raped a white woman seven decades ago, making partial and belated amends for one of the greatest miscarriages of justice of Florida's Jim Crow era. At the request of the local prosecutor, Administrative Judge Heidi ...

