Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Oct. 27, 2021

Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Oct. 27, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff November 22, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded October 27, 2021 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE NO FEE AZURE SKY REALTY 3 ALDER BEACH ROAD, HILTON NY 14468 - - BALLARD, GERALD 3 ALDER BEACH ROAD, HILTON NY 14468 - - DOING BUSINESS AS FILED CAPUTO, JAMES RICHARD 6422 FRANCIS DRIVE, VICTOR NY 14564 - - WESTPHAL, SEAN 232 DELMAR ROAD, ROCHESTER NY ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo