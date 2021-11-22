Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Oct. 25-27, 2021

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Oct. 25-27, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff November 22, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded October 25, 2021 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT AKM CONSTRUCTION LLC 15 CAIRN STREET SUITE 21, ROCHESTER NY 14611 Favor: WORKERS’ COMPENSATION BOARD OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Attorney: NYS WORKERS COMPENSATION BOARD Amount: $25,500.00 ANDERSON, BRANDON MARQUES et ano 157 SHADOW CREEK LANE, ANDERSON SC 29621 Favor: KODIAK FUNDING, LLC Attorney: GANG, JASON ADAM Amount: $13,019.00 ANTHONY E ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo