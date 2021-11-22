Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Nov. 12, 2021

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Nov. 12, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff November 22, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded November 12, 2021         172 NOT PROVIDED BARCLAY, JEAN M & BARCLAY, ROGER E JR Property Address: 133 PARKWAY, NORTH , NY 14514, CHILI NY Lender: CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Amount: $100,000.00 BOCK, JOHN A Property Address: 148 ERATH DRIVE, GREECE NY Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $125,000.00 BUI, TUYET ...

