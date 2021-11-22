Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Oct. 27, 2021

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Record Staff November 22, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded October 27, 2021 POWER OF ATTORNEY CITIBANK NA Appoints: MERIDIAN ASSET SERVICES LLC DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY Appoints: PHH MORTGAGE CORPORATION GROSS, EFRAIM Appoints: SPIRA, SHEYA RELYEA, VIRGINIA A Appoints: RELYEA, ROBERT

