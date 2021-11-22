Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Probe finds ‘overwhelming evidence’ of misconduct by Cuomo

By: The Associated Press MARINA VILLENEUVE November 22, 2021 0

ALBANY — A legislative investigation released Monday found "overwhelming evidence" that former Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed women and that he ordered state workers to help produce his book on pandemic leadership during work hours. The report also found that Cuomo's staff "substantially revised" a state health department report on COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes to ...

