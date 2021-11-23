Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – False arrest and false imprisonment: Danford v. State of New York

Fourth Department – False arrest and false imprisonment: Danford v. State of New York

By: Daily Record Staff November 23, 2021 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department False arrest and false imprisonment Time barred – Accrual date Danford v. State of New York CA 20-01050 Appealed from Court of Claims Background: The claimant appealed from an order that dismissed his claims of false arrest and false imprisonment. The claimant was arrested and held in jail after he admitted ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo