Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Premature end of employee retention tax credits may create burden

Premature end of employee retention tax credits may create burden

By: Kevin Oklobzija November 23, 2021 0

Small businesses that had budgeted for employee retention tax credits for the fourth quarter may either be in for a surprise or face a payback burden now that the program has ended, payroll and accounting advisors say. The employee retention tax credits (ERTC) were part of the series of relief packages approved by Congress in the ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo