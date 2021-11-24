Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / All 3 defendants found guilty of murdering Ahmaud Arbery

All 3 defendants found guilty of murdering Ahmaud Arbery

By: The Associated Press RUSS BYNUM November 24, 2021 0

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — All three white men charged in the death of Ahmaud Arbery were convicted of murder Wednesday in the fatal shooting that became part of a larger national reckoning on racial injustice. The convictions for Greg McMichael, son Travis McMichael and neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan came after jurors deliberated for about 10 hours. ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo