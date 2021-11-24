Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Brooklyn man charged with hacking Wegmans customer accounts

Brooklyn man charged with hacking Wegmans customer accounts

By: Kevin Oklobzija November 24, 2021 0

A Brooklyn man has been arrested on charges related to hacking into the accounts of Wegmans customers on the grocer's website and ordering approximately $10,000 worth of food and goods. Maurice Sheftall, 23, was charged with fraud and related activity in connection with computers and wire fraud, according to a news release issued by the office of U.S. ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo