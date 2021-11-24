Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Expert Opinion / Matrimonial Matters: Adoption revocation must follow applicable law

Matrimonial Matters: Adoption revocation must follow applicable law

By: Sara Stout Ashcraft November 24, 2021 0

The Fourth Department Appellate Division addressed an issue that arose in an adoption matter in the Onondaga Family Court.  In Re Tony S.H., Jr. [CAF 20-00300].  The question before the Appellate Court involved Social Services Law §383-c, relating to “guardianship and custody of children in foster care.”  At issue was the birth mother’s surrender of ...

