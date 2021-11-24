Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Nov. 16, 2021

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Nov. 16, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff November 24, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded November 16, 2021        86  NOT PROVIDED GRAY, CARY et ano to MCJ ACQUISITIONS LLC et ano Property Address: 317 KNAPP AVENUE, IRONDEQUOIT NY Liber: 12587 Page: 0479 Tax Account: 092.37-2-21 Full Sale Price: $66,000.00 14420 BRANDON WOODS CONSTRUCTION INC to KAISER, ANDREAS RONALD Property Address: 1643 NATHANIEL POOLE TRAIL, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo