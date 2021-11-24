Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Oct. 28-30, & Nov. 1, 2021

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Oct. 28-30, & Nov. 1, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff November 24, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded October 28, 2021 TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, TOWN COURT GINGELLO, A J 115 LYDIA STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14612 Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT Amount: $200.00 GLEICHAUF, PATRICIA M 225 MEIGS STREET APT 2, ROCHESTER NY 14607 Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT Amount: $300.00 GLITZER, MICHAEL R 1056 FLYNN ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14612 Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT Amount: $200.00 GOFF, RONNIE R 22 EUGENE STREET, ...

