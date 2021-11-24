Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Nov. 1, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff November 24, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded November 1, 2021 POWER OF ATTORNEY BRECKENRIDGE, HARRIET D Appoints: BRECKENRIDGE, DAVID N DESIATO, CONCETTA Appoints: PELLEGRINO, GIROLAMO FOUCHT, CARL U Appoints: FOUCHT, CRAIG FOUCHT, PATRICIA A Appoints: FOUCHT, CRAIG KALEKA, GREGORY J Appoints: LATTUCA, CHRISTOPHER ESQ MALLIA, FRANCES Appoints: MALLIA, JOSEPH FRANK PETTINARO, EUGENIA Appoints: PETTINARO, RITA LUJAN

