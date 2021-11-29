Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Fourth Department – General Municipal Law: Friscia v. Village of Geneseo

By: Daily Record Staff November 29, 2021 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department General Municipal Law Actions in equity – Time-barred – Ancillary money damages Friscia v. Village of Geneseo CA 20-00642 Appealed from Supreme Court, Livingston County Background: The plaintiff commenced an action against the defendant following the completion of a project to replace drainage pipes. The plaintiff alleged that, after the project ...

