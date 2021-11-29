Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Nov. 17, 2021

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Nov. 17, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff November 29, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded November 17, 2021              66  NOT PROVIDED DLH DEVELOPMENT LLC to EMP CAN LLC Property Address: 75 LUCIUS GORDON DRIVE, HENRIETTA NY Liber: 12588 Page: 0343 Tax Account: 174.02-1-41 Full Sale Price: $2,000,000.00 14420 CLARKSON-SELDON SQUARE PARTNERS LP to LIVMOOR PORTFOLIO HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FUND CORPORATION Property Address: 99 SUNSET CENTER LANE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12588 Page: ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo