Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Nov. 1-2, 2021

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Nov. 1-2, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff November 29, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded November 1, 2021 TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, OTHER COURT FIGUEROA, ADRIANNA Y 178 NORTHLAND UPPER, ROCHESTER NY 14609 Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY Amount: $275.00 FLECHA, ALYSSA M 64 AUBURN AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14606 Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY Amount: $288.00 FLEMING, JAMAYNE L 312 STATE STREET 120, ROCHESTER NY 14608 Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY Amount: $40.00 FLORENCE, C A 95 ...

