Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Nov. 17, 2021

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Nov. 17, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff November 29, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded November 17, 2021            129 NOT PROVIDED FINKELSTEIN, GAIL F & FINKELSTEIN, JACOB N Property Address: 74 WESTERLOE AVENUE, BRIGHTON NY Lender: CITIZENS BANK N A Amount: $180,000.00 FLEUR DE LIS HOLDINGS, LLC Property Address: 749 GRAND AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY Lender: RCN CAPITAL, LLC Amount: $90,000.00 FLEUR DE LIS HOLDINGS, LLC Property Address: ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo