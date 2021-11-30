Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Part-time judge: Opinion 21-80

By: Daily Record Staff November 30, 2021 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Part-time judge Volunteer fire company secretary – FEMA application Opinion 21-80 Background: The inquiring part-time judge has served as the secretary/treasurer of a volunteer fire company for nearly three decades. The judge asks if it is ethically permissible to be the fire company’s point of contact on its Federal Emergency Management ...

