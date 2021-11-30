Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Second Circuit – Arbitration award: Tantaros v. Fox News Network LLC

By: Daily Record Staff November 30, 2021 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Arbitration award Federal question – Federal Arbitration Act Tantaros v. Fox News Network LLC 20-3413-cv Judges Walker, Cabranes, and Wesley Background: The plaintiff commenced an action challenging an arbitration of her sexual harassment, hostile work environment, and retaliation claims against the defendant. The Civil Practice Law and Rules prohibits mandatory arbitration clauses ...

