Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Arbitration: Beijing Shougang Mining v. Mongolia

Second Circuit – Arbitration: Beijing Shougang Mining v. Mongolia

By: Daily Record Staff November 30, 2021 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Arbitration Agreement to use an arbitral tribunal Beijing Shougang Mining v. Mongolia 19-4191 Judges Livingston, Chin, and Bianco Background: The petitioners appealed from the denial of their petition to set aside an arbitral award issued by an ad hoc tribunal constituted under a bilateral investment treaty between Mongolia and the People’s Republic ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo