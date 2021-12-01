Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Conviction upheld, despite error by judge

Conviction upheld, despite error by judge

By: Bennett Loudon December 1, 2021 0

A state appeals court has ruled that a defendant’s incriminating statement to police in a murder case should have been suppressed, but there was enough additional evidence against him that the court let the conviction stand. Defendant Adalberto Marrero, 45, was convicted in December 2016 before Monroe County Court Judge Victoria M. Argento of second-degree murder ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo