Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Nov. 19, 2021

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Nov. 19, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff December 1, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded November 19, 2021              85 14420 ADAMS, KATHERINE J to 372 LADUE ROAD LLC Property Address: 372 LADUE ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12589 Page: 0564 Tax Account: 113.02-1-27 Full Sale Price: $117,500.00 14428 JAMES GROUP INC to SAJDAK, ALLI et ano Property Address: 4 ST CHRISTOPHER WAY, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428 Liber: 12590 Page: 0082 Tax Account: 145.05-1-95 Full ...

