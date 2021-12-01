Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Nov. 5-8, 2021

December 1, 2021

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded November 5, 2021 DOING BUSINESS AS FILED HAYES, DONALD EDMOND 10 ALPINE DRIVE, WEBSTER NY 14580 - - JONES, SHANTELL 6 MORRISON AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14623 - - FRANCESCHI, EDITH YAHAIRA 31 RED PLANK WAY, ROCHESTER NY 14624 - - MULLER, JAMES S 287 ELMDORF AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14619 - - MULLER, JAMEL S 287 ...

