Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Nov. 4-5-6-8-9, 2021

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Nov. 4-5-6-8-9, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff December 1, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded November 4, 2021 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT BLACK, MICHAEL 111 KOFIRA LANE, GREENE NY 13778 Favor: DECAROLIS TRUCK RENTAL INC Attorney: SHUR, JOSEPH M Amount: $62,040.00 EMPIRE SYRACUSE DEVELOPMENT LLC et al 472 SOUTH SALINAS STREET, SYRACUSE NY 13202 Favor: WOODS OVIATT GILMAN LLP Attorney: TIMOTHY P LYSTER ESQ Amount: $23,544.22 EMPIRE SYRACUSE DEVELOPMENT LLC et al 472 SOUTH SALINAS ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo