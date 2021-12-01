Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Nov. 5-8-9, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff December 1, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded November 5, 2021 LIEN RELEASE WELDGEN, RICHARD H III Favor: WILLOW POINT HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION INC BOARD OF DIRECTORS 40 MAGNOLIA LANE, WEBSTER NY 14580 Liens Filed Recorded November 8, 2021 LIEN RELEASE ARRAS, EUNICE Favor: MONROE COUNTY DIVISON OF SOCIAL SERVICES 46 TIMPAT DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14624 BODINE, DENISE Favor: MONROE COUNTY DIVISON OF SOCIAL SERVICES NACCA, ANDREW ...

