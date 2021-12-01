Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Nov. 19, 2021

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Nov. 19, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff December 1, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded November 19, 2021               113 NOT PROVIDED BRUNING, STEPHEN J Property Address: 30 KANSAS STREET, ROCHESTER NY Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $112,000.00 JAU, JOSHUA & NAU, AMY Property Address: 250 MCINTOSH ROAD, RIGA NY Lender: FARM CREDIT EAST ACA Amount: $375,000.00 LYONS NATIONAL BANK Property Address: 1241 HILTON  CORNERS ROAD, PARMA NY Lender: KAM LEASING LLC Amount: ...

