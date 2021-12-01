Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Nov. 5-8, 2021

Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Nov. 5-8, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff December 1, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded November 5, 2021 POWER OF ATTORNEY BERRAY, JUDITH C Appoints: TURNER, BART BERRAY, ROBERT W Appoints: TURNER, BART DOZIER, ANNA Appoints: DOZIER, JEFFREY LARSON, SETH Appoints: HALL, CHRISTY PRINCIPAL BANK Appoints: NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC Powers of Attorney Recorded November 8, 2021 POWER OF ATTORNEY ERCOLANO, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL Appoints: ERCOLANO, RALPH FINANCE OF AMERICA REVERSE LLC Appoints: COMPU-LINK CORPORATION DBA CELINK FRAUM, BERNICE E Appoints: ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo