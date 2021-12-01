Wesley Clark and Peshkin relocating to Linden Oaks

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Kevin Oklobzija December 1, 2021 0

Wesley Clark and Peshkin, LLP, has relocated from downtown Rochester and christened a new office in Linden Oaks in Brighton to start December.

