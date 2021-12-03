Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Nov. 23, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff December 3, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded November 23, 2021          104  NOT PROVIDED MCCRAAKEN, LAWRENCE P et ano to MCCRACKEN, KELLY H et ano Property Address: WHITE ROAD, SWEDEN NY Liber: 12591 Page: 0555 Tax Account: 098.01-1-14.111 Full Sale Price: $1.00 14420 JACKSON, LEROY to DENALI EXCELSIOR LLC Property Address: 134 MONROE AVENUE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12591 Page: ...

