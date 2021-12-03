Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Nov. 10, 2021

Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Nov. 10, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff December 3, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded November 10, 2021 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE NO FEE GRAVEL PONDS SPORT FISHING & R 2329 NORTH ROAD, SCOTTSVILLE NY MILLER, JACK WILLIAM 338 FARREL ROAD EXT, W HENRIETTA NY DOING BUSINESS AS FILED DEY, JEFFREY 270 PARK CIRCLE, ROCHESTER NY 14623 - - SMITH, JAMES 1746 PORTLAND AVE DOWN, ROCHESTER NY 14617 - ...

