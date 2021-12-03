Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Nov. 10, 2021

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Nov. 10, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff December 3, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded November 10, 2021 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT AG FOODS DM ENTERPRISE LLC et al 880 BROADWAY, SAUGUS MA 01906 Favor: AMERIFI FUNDING LLC Attorney: GANG, JASON ADAM Amount: $45,001.80 ALLMOND, COREY 6 PAMELA LANE APT B, ROCHESTER NY 14618 Favor: JEFFERSON CAPITAL SYSTEMS LLC Attorney: FORSTER & GARBUS LLP Amount: $7,044.98 BARBARA, TERRY et al 370 CARTER STREET, ROCHESTER NY ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo