Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Nov. 23, 2021

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Nov. 23, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff December 3, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded November 23, 2021          140 NOT PROVIDED CORA ELM STREET PROPERTIES LLC Property Address: 15 ELM STREET, PERINTON NY Lender: CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Amount: $364,800.00 LONG, MATTHEW L Property Address: 13 BRADGATE PARK, HENRIETTA NY Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $323,000.00 14420 COSME, CARMEN DELIA LORENZO Property Address: 411 BURCH ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo