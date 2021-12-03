Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Nov. 10, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff December 3, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded November 10, 2021 POWER OF ATTORNEY DAVIA, CHARLOTTE R Appoints: CEDENO, DENISE HEMMER, HELEN W Appoints: HEMMER, EDMUND W KELLEY, BEVERLY C Appoints: KELLEY, TIMOTHY KELLEY, ROBERT D Appoints: KELLEY, TIMOTHY LUCHTERHAND, LUCINDA A Appoints: OTTO, LIZA LUCHTERHAND WELLS FARGO BANK NA Appoints: PHH MORTGAGE CORPORATION WILLIAMS, YOLANDA Appoints: WILLIAMS, MARK D

