Zea Proukou PLLC opens Canandaigua office

Zea Proukou PLLC opens Canandaigua office

By: Bennett Loudon December 3, 2021 0

The Rochester law firm of Zea Proukou PLLC is expanding with a new office in Canandaigua and a third attorney. Geneva attorney Aaron Sanders is joining founding partners Randi N. Proukou and Daniel E. Zea. The firm’s main office is at 25 N. Washington St. in downtown Rochester. The new Canandaigua office is at 272 S. Main ...

