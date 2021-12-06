Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Double jeopardy: People v. Haffa

Fourth Department – Double jeopardy: People v. Haffa

By: Daily Record Staff December 6, 2021 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Double jeopardy Mistrial – Provocation exception People v. Haffa KA 18-01630 Appealed from Chautauqua County Court Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of robbery. He argues that he was forced to move for a mistrial after his first trial due to prosecutorial misconduct. Thus, his second trial was barred by ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo